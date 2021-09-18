Nancy Riddle (1937-2021)

Nancy Lee Riddle, 84, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Nancy was born April 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Henry Quinn and Zelda Sophia (Dauber) Thiel.

She was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School. Nancy married Arthur L. Riddle, Sr. on August 1, 1953, in Auburn, Indiana and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2004.

Nancy worked as a press operator for Allied Molded Products, Inc for 12 years until her retirement in 2009. She previously worked at Potter Inc. in Shipping and Receiving for 12 years and The Holabird Company in Assembly for 27 years.

Nancy was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she participated in Life Group, Peace Circle Rugs, Mission Blankets, and Serendipity Circle.

Nancy was a loving mom and grandma, always cherishing the time spent with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting lap blankets, reading, and keeping busy with various activities.

Surviving are two children, Janet (Randy) Flinn of Bryan, Ohio, and Anthony (Cyndi) Riddle of Bryan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Flinn of Bryan, Ohio, Erik Flinn of Bryan, Ohio, Cierra Riddle of Detroit, Michigan, and Christian (Haley) Riddle of Bryan, Ohio; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Ann (Raymond) Echler of Blakeslee, Ohio.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; son, Arthur L. Riddle, Jr.; sister, Jacqulin Miller.

Visitation for Nancy will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Nancy to make memorial contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com To send flowers to Nancy’s family, please visit our floral store.