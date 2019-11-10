National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties: IN INDIANA: Noble, De Kalb, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Whitley, Allen, White, Cass, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Grant, Blackford; IN OHIO: Williams, Fulton, Defiance

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver, Rochester, Akron, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Mentone, Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, South Whitley, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Peru, Grissom AFB, Mexico, Wabash, North Manchester, Huntington, Roanoke, Bluffton, Ossian, Marion, Gas City, Upland, Hartford City, Montpelier, Bryan, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, Delta, Defiance, Sherwood, and Hicksville

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Slow down and use caution while traveling.

