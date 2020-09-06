Nation’s Largest Police Union With 355,000+ Members Endorse President Trump

The National Fraternal Order of Police announced Friday morning morning that it unanimously voted to endorse President Donald Trump for re-election in the 2020 Presidential Campaign.

“On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States,” the police union tweeted on Friday.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” National President Patrick Yoes said in a news release. “President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day.”

Yoes added, “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation.”

According to its website, the Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers.