Nearly 300 Jobs Being Cut At 2 Central Indiana Manufacturers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cutbacks at two central Indiana factories are costing nearly 300 workers their jobs.

Indianapolis-based apparel maker Motionwear has notified state officials that it plans to permanently close its production facilities early next year and eliminate almost 150 jobs. The company, which makes dance leotards, gymnastics apparel and cheer uniforms, hasn’t given a reason for the closing decision.

Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker is planning to permanently lay off about 140 workers from its factory in Greenfield, about 20 miles east of Indianapolis.

The Connecticut-based company says the job cuts will take effect by early February as it consolidates production to fewer facilities.

