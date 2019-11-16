No. 14 Michigan, Behind Patterson, Rips Michigan State 44-10

By Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns Saturday, sending No. 14 Michigan to a 44-10 romp over Michigan State for the Spartans’ fifth straight loss.

“This one is special,” Patterson said. “I’m proud of be part of this team and part of a dominating win like that.”

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.

Michigan State got off to a solid start, leading 7-0 after the first quarter on Brian Lewerke’s 1-yard pass to Max Rosenthal.

The offensively challenged Spartans did little with the ball and simply couldn’t stop Michigan in the air.

Patterson completed 24 of 33 passes, but deflected credit to his teammates on offense.

“O Line did a heck of a job giving me time and receivers found open space,” he said.

The senior quarterback threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter; an 18-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a score in the third; a 22-yard TD pass to Nico Collins in the fourth and a 39-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson with 2:33 left.

“I call that a whale of a game,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Ronnie Bell had nine catches for a career-high 150 yards for the Wolverines, who haven’t lost at home since closing the 2017 season with a loss to rival Ohio State.

Michigan finished with 467 yards of offense — gaining 7 yards per play — and

“Ridiculous,” Michigan State defensive lineman Raequan Williams said. “That’s not ‘Spartan Dawg’ defense.”

Lewerke was 17 of 30 for 166 yards with a TD and two interceptions on poorly thrown passes. Elijah Collins was limited to 27 yards rushing on 12 carries a week after running for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a collapsing loss to Illinois.

“We played our best ball,” said Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who blocked a punt.

Michigan State had won eight of 11 in the rivalry and two straight at the Big House.

“I don’t like losing to these guys,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “Don’t like losing — period.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may move up a little in The Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff standings.

FLAG DAY

The officials tried to keep the emotionally charged game in check, throwing a lot of flags in an attempt to rein in players on both sides. Michigan had nine penalties for 91 yards. Michigan State was flagged seven times for 93 yards and Jacub Panasiuk was ejected in the second half after being called for roughing the passer.

“It was chippy during the games with words being said,” Hudson said. “I feel like the refs did a good job of calming both teams down.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Rutgers.

Michigan: At Indiana.

