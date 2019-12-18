No. 5 Buckeyes Bounce Back, Rout Southeast Missouri State

By Steve Helwagen, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Ohio State bounced back from its first loss of the season and beat Southeast Missouri State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping from third to fifth in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes played their second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8).

Ohio State hit 64% of its shots from the floor (14 of 22) in the first half. But the Buckeyes only led 35-26 at the break after committing 13 first-half turnovers.

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Ohio State went on a 22-2 run. Carton hit two 3s while Luther Muhammad and Kaleb Wesson each hit one during the burst, and Young and Andre Wesson each had 3-point plays as the Buckeyes went ahead 59-30 with 11:33 left.

Andre Wesson hit three 3s in a 90-second span to push the lead to 78-40 with 3:15 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: This has been a rough 1-6 stretch for the Redhawks, who have not played a home game since Nov. 22. Southeast Missouri State has one more road game before getting back home against Missouri Baptist on Dec. 29.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will need to be at their best as they play three ranked teams among their next four games. Getting the injured Washington back to ease the offensive burden will help.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: At Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.