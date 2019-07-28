Norma Winzeler (1936-2019)

Norma Jean Winzeler, 83, passed Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital from a brief illness. She was born in Bryan on May 13, 1936, to the late Leland and Pauline (Stoner) Winzeler.

Jean graduated from Bryan High School in 1954 and after graduation she attended Raven’s Croft Beauty College. She worked in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for several years. Jean’s desire to travel and see the world led her to become a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, where she worked for 32 years. She realized her dream of travel, visiting all the major countries and some third world countries several times. Even after retirement Jean would sign up for bus trips that were going any place she had not been before.

One of Jean’s gifts was hospitality which stems from her work with the airlines. Jean didn’t know a stranger as she always had a kind word and smile for everyone she met. Jean’s highest priorities in life were her family, faith, friends and country. She would light up any room she entered spreading joy and laughter. Jean loved her family no matter where she was she managed to be with them at Christmas.

Jean is survived by brother, Denny (Polly) Winzeler; sister, Lynda Winzeler-Soucie; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.

The Celebration of Life Service is 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 Hamilton Road, with calling one hour prior. There will be a gathering for all family and friends following the service till 1 p.m. at The Chapel. A private burial will be at Shiffler Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to American Cancer Services or The Chapel.

