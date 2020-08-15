North Carolina: 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant Shot And Killed In His Front Yard While Riding Bike

Family members and friends gathered on the evening of August 13 to honor the life of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old Wilson, NC, boy tragically shot and killed while riding his bike in Wilson last weekend.

More than 100 cars filled the funeral home parking lot and other nearby places. Family, loved ones, and strangers all showed up to lift up Cannon’s family during an unthinkable time of tragedy.

Cannon’s grandfather, Merrill Race, spoke to WTVD ABC11, expressing his pain and disbelief. “We shouldn’t even be here,” he said. Race, a member of the local Guardians of the Children, describes his grandson as a, “beautiful kid” who loved playing outside.

Lee Parker, Cannon’s stepfather, said he helped raise the young boy with his wife, Bonny Waddell. “He meant the world to me, just like all the other kids that are mine I helped raise,” Parker said.

Parker recalled getting the phone call on August 9, informing him that Cannon had been shot, allegedly by a neighbor. He went on to say it shook him to his core. “I received the call, man. I was riding down the road, and I just blacked out, couldn’t even think for a few seconds, took me a minute to register it,” he said.

Since August 9, Cannon’s death has garnered national attention. People all across the world have been using several hashtags with Cannon’s name, sending prayers, words of encouragement, and even monetary donations. “From Australia, Ohio, Colorado, I mean, it don’t stop. It’s all around the world,” Parker said.

Law enforcement arrested Darius Sessoms, 25, in connection with the shooting. Sessoms is facing a first-degree murder charge, and is being held without bail. The Wilson Police Department has not released any information regarding a motive.

Cannon was set to start kindergarten this week. His grandfather is angered that anyone would do this to a child who was just outside being a kid. “That’s evil,” Race said. “I never met this guy in my life, but that is one evil dude. He’s there where he should be.” Neighbors, too, were distraught over the little boy’s death.

Race and Parker said their family is missing a loving, free-spirited young boy who will be deeply missed and impossible to replace. “It’ll never be behind us,” Parker said. “He’ll always be with us, but we’re going to get through it.”

The family intends to hold a vigil, but no details or dates have been announced. Right now, they said they need some time to mourn and heal.