Northwest Ohio Visit: President Trump Holding Rally In Swanton (Toledo Airport)

Supporters of President Trump line up next to the Toledo Airport (20A) this morning awaiting the President’s Rally tonight. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SHANE HANCOCK)

SWANTON, OHIO — President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop today in the eastern portion of The Village Reporter coverage area, rural Swanton (Toledo Airport).

The Great American Comeback event is open to the public, however tickets are required.

Those who request a ticket must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Supporters could be seen early this morning lining up next to the Toledo Airport (Airport Highway) to prepare for tonight’s event.

(Check back, this article will be updated)

A large float can be seen driving down Airport Highway showing local support for President Trump. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLEN BECK GEARHART)