NWOP Purchases Northwest Propane In Delta

BRYAN, OH – Bryan-based NW Ohio Propane (NWOP) recently acquired the assets of Northwest Propane in Delta, Ohio, in order to expand and improve service for existing northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southern Michigan customers. The acquisition includes Northwest Propane’s tank plant near West Unity at the Williams and Fulton County line.

More than 1,000 customer accounts are being absorbed by NWOP. Both companies provide service to the same market – residential, agricultural, industrial, and commercial accounts – in the same territory, which NWOP Director of Operations David Dietsch says is one reason why the buy-out made sense.

“Our business models and philosophies align,” Dietsch said. “We both believe in providing local customers with reasonable prices and superior customer service. Now we will be delivering those things through one company and one name, NW Ohio Propane.”

Due to increased demand and community expansion, NWOP also added another bulk tank next to their Bryan customer office located at 04125 State Route 576, Bryan. Having two bulk tanks on site will ensure an adequate supply of propane for current and new customers this winter and beyond.

As part of the acquisition, NWOP will be adding one new full-time employee, one part-time employee, and several propane trucks in the future. All services will be run out of the Bryan office, and customers of both NWOP and Northwest Propane will not see a change to their quality of service.

“We are excited for the future and grateful for our community’s support, which has allowed us to expand,” Dietsch said. “We will continue our mission of providing excellent service and are proud to be your local propane partner.”

To learn more or schedule a delivery, visit www.nwohiopropane.com or call 1-844-636-NWOP (6967). NWOP reminds customers not to run out of propane this winter, as it can result in a serious safety hazard like fire or explosion.