Officer Paul Zawodny Retires After 41 Years Serving Bryan

By: Rebecca Miller

With between thirty-five and forty million Americans moving every year (U.S. Moving Statistics for 2019) it may feel like everyone is on the move, but that number is really only around eleven percent of Americans. Many more settle down in an area, putting down roots and staying there for most, if not all, of their lives. That is what happened for Paul and Betty Zawodny when he was hired by the Bryan Police Department in 1979.

Zawodny is retiring, much to his sadness, after forty-one years of serving this community that they love. “I love being out in the community and helping people,” he said. “I have always been a people person and even though I am retiring from this job I love, I sure won’t be sitting around.” He already has an application at home for another job where he can serve others.

In this time when police officers are being “trashed” for the behavior of a small portion of their ranks, we need to hear about this loving, cheerful, man of integrity. As Detective Zawodny pointed out, “There are good people and bad people in EVERY profession.”

Paul Zawodny was born into a Polish neighborhood of Toledo, Ohio. His parents, the late Louis and Patricia Zawodny, raised him surrounded by family and friends. “Both of my grandmothers spoke fluent Polish,” he said with a smile.

While he was still in school, his brother James who is four years older, became a police officer in Toledo and Paul decided he wanted to follow in his footsteps. Following his graduation from Central Catholic High School in 1975, Paul went to University of Toledo Technical College for Applied Sciences of Law Enforcement Technology. He graduated from there in 1977 and worked a few security jobs before being hired by Bryan in 1979.

He had met Betty while both of them were working in the Credit Department of Montgomery Wards at Southwyck Mall. They were married in October of 1982 and moved to Bryan for his job. The house they still live in is the one they bought that year and in which both their son and daughter were raised. They now have seven grandchildren; four girls and two boys with one set of twins in the mix.

Detective Zawodny started his career in Bryan as a patrolman for the first eight years. Two and one half years after being made a Detective, he was promoted to Sergeant. Fourteen years as a Sergeant gave way to seven years as a Captain before he was asked to retire. He was not ready to retire so he took a demotion to Patrolman and then went back to Detective, bringing him to this point in time.

“I don’t recommend my career path to anyone,” he said with a sad smile. “I love my job and would stay with it if I could.” Apparently the path must be cleared for younger officers, so he is stepping down.

His view of the job of a policeman is that each one is a Community Relations officer. He has enjoyed that so much over the years, especially getting to give talks to groups and do some teaching in the schools. He also did some active shooter training at factories and for the Bryan, Montpelier and Archbold hospitals.

Another part of his job which he loved was his years on Bike Patrol and he remembers being one of the initial members of that. They did Bike Patrol during Jubilee, Day in the Park, and on normal days. Betty chimed in that some people liked to tease about him riding around on his bike, but he just laughed with them.

Over the forty one years with eight different chiefs, Zawodny has had plenty of memorable moments… “I arrested a Sheriff once, following a high speed chase. Didn’t realize it was the sheriff, because he was in an unmarked car, but due to the situation I arrested him anyway, even after I realized it.” A lady fell out of a tree house where she had been sleeping with her husband, and he responded with the EMS.

One of the most dangerous situations in which he found himself was when “some guys were holding up some people with a gun in a residence. No shots were fired but it was tense.” His biggest fear would be “having to pull the trigger.” He shared that he never had to shoot at anybody, but he did have to draw his weapon a few times.

An exciting experience was getting to be on the security team assisting the Secret Service to protect Bob Dole when he came to Montpelier. “We had rifles for that and were told that no matter what, we were not to fire the first shot!” No one had to fire any and he was glad about that. “That was an interesting opportunity.”

One of his favorite memories is getting to take kids shopping at Christmas as a part of the Cops and Kids program. “Just seeing their faces light up was wonderful. I loved judging the costumes at Halloween and judging the Pine Wood Derby. Kids who are all grown up now come and tell me ‘Hi’ because of those three things.”

One day back in 1994 when the flood came up under the bridge, he helped an older couple by crawling in their crawl space and setting up the sump pump. She baked cookies for him for the longest time.

Concerning making a career as a policeman, Zawodny said thoughtfully, “It is an honorable profession, but with the way things are right now in the world I am not surprised that people are not choosing to becoming police. There are bad people in every profession, but as we are the face of the law, people often take out their frustrations on this group.” He went on to say that he is saddened by the fact that the few who are “bad” reflect on law enforcement as a whole.

As far as people responding to him, he has experienced many coming to him over the years and saying things such as they remember him because…” You gave me my first ticket,” or “You helped us out with our kid when he was having a hard time and we are grateful.” Paul and Betty both spoke of how almost every time they are out in public, especially at restaurants or Walmart, even if he is not in uniform, people will ask him for advice or tell him about things they feel the police should know.

“It doesn’t bother us,” Betty shared. “We see it as part of his job.” Paul added that often he has been able to answer their questions, but if not he would take their phone number, find out the answer and get back to them. Even as this conversation for the interview was in progress, two ladies stopped by the table to tell him, “We just want to thank you for what a great job was done for the Bryan High School Graduation Parade!”

Zawodny smiled and said, “Well, I was out of town that day, but I am glad you enjoyed it and I will pass on your thanks to the department.” “I am part of this community. I live in this community,” the detective reiterated, after the ladies said thanks again and walked away. “I didn’t drive here to work from another town. I coached baseball and soccer for my kids’ teams when they were growing up. We are members at St. Patrick’s Church. I have had opportunities that others only dream of.”

More memories washed over him and he spoke of riding in Life Flight, developing all the pictures in a dark room for the department before digital was available, and “fighting” with the other officers over who got to drive the car with the air conditioning.

He definitely has mixed feelings about retiring, saying that he is “not ready to sit around and listen to my arteries harden!” And that he will “miss the people so much.” He plans to get a new job, play his guitar if he gets stressed and enjoy more time with Betty. Home improvement projects and flower gardening will be a part of life along with hunting, fishing, golfing and continuing on three bowling teams.

“Bryan is a wonderful community,” he added, “and I have met a lot of wonderful people. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve. There are sad days in police work, but I choose to focus on the good side. With all I have been through, up and down the career ladder, the holidays and birthdays I’ve had to work, I give a lot of credit to my wife and family for understanding.”

His parting words for those still serving are, “One thing I want to stress for the other officers, ‘Serve the Community’. You work for the people. Let them get to know you. It is still an honorable profession. Act like you are always being videotaped. If people can see it they can videotape it. Do your job with integrity.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Zawodny, may your retirement be as fulfilling as the last forty one years of service with the Bryan Police Department have been.

