Ohio AG Rejects Recreational Pot Issue Lacking Valid Signers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio attorney general said Monday that he has rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for lack of valid signatures.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said in a release that he did not take steps to determine whether the latest proposal to lift restrictions on marijuana was fair and truthful because the signature threshold was missed. He rejected summary language on a separate earlier proposal.

Yost said backers of the “Marijuana Rights and Regulations” issue included 1,248 submitted signatures, but only 271 were valid. The issue needs a valid summary and at least 1,000 valid signatures from Ohio registered voters to proceed.