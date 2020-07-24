Ohio Bank Robbed; Suspect Held Child

WOIO TV 19 in Cleveland report that police have arrested the man who attempted to rob a bank while holding a young child.

Police shared an image captured by the building surveillance system of the suspect who, while holding the child in his arms, threatened to detonate an explosive device at a Maumee area bank on July 21.

The Toledo Police Department announced the following morning that the man was eventually identified and taken into custody. Officers of the Maumee and Toledo police departments were involved in the search for the subject, assisted by the Toledo office of the FBI.