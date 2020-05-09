Ohio Confirmed, Probable Deaths Now Total 1,331, State Says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,331, state health officials said Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Health posted information indicating that 1,214 deaths had been confirmed and another 117 were considered probable under guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said more than 22,500 cases had been confirmed and the number of confirmed and probable cases was just short of 23,700.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

1In other coronavairus-related developments in Ohio:

HORSE RACING

Ohio horse owners, track operators joined hundreds of harness racing employees, suppliers and fans in petitioning Gov. Mike DeWine this week to allow harness racing to restart by May 15, even if stands have to be empty. They emphasized the industry has developed a safety and sanitation strategy, which includes social distancing. Columbus horse owner and industry advocate Carl Howard said in a release that the industry directly and indirectly employs more than 5,000 people. He said groomers, trainers and other workers are going without paychecks while costs for veterinarians, blacksmiths, stable rents and utilities mount. He said races could be viewed either online or on TV. Kentucky, Florida, California and Arkansas currently are allowing thoroughbred racing without an audience.

___

CANCELLATIONS

Several popular outdoor events announced cancellations this week. In Columbus, organizers of Red, White & Boom, which can draw hundreds of thousands of people downtown, said it would provide “a multi-day television and digital event” revisiting past parades instead. In Cincinnati, organizers of the Taste of Cincinnati, an annual downtown food festival usually held on Memorial Day weekend but rescheduled this year for July 3-5, said Friday it is being postponed again because of anti-coronavirus measures. Fourth of July fireworks and summer concerts in downtown Toledo also won’t take place this year.