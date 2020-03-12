Ohio Confirms 4th Coronavirus Case, To Restrict Gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A look at developments related to the new coronavirus as Ohio tests for additional cases after confirming its first four.

TESTING

Health officials say four people have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The latest is a man in his 50s from Stark County in northeastern Ohio with no known contacts with other patients. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said this signals that Ohio has reached “community spread,” meaning the virus has moved across the state. Ohio is currently testing 24 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 21 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

CANCELLATIONS

Multiple public and private colleges and universities — including Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati — canceled in-person classes and moved instruction online at least through March. Among those was the University of Dayton, where early Wednesday police launched “pepper balls” containing an irritant to disperse hundreds of students who gathered outside after next week’s spring break was moved up by three days. Akron and Cleveland were among cities cancelling St. Patrick’s Day parades.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Attendance at Ohio high school postseason tournaments will be limited to relatives of athletes, the media, coaches and school administrators. All tickets previously sold to the events are void and eligible for refunds. All events surrounding the tournaments have been canceled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment and merchandise sales.

PREVENTION

Acton on Wednesday ordered visits to nursing homes restricted to one person per resident each day. DeWine said he’ll issue an order soon sharply restricting mass gatherings, which will include banning spectators from sporting events such as March Madness games. In Toledo, the city council ordered the public utilities department to stop shutting off water to homes to ensure people could wash their hands. In Cuyahoga County, court officials announced plans to conduct as much court business by phone as possible to reduce crowds at the downtown Justice Center.

ELECTIONS

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 143 polling locations currently located in senior living centers or nursing homes, will be moved to new sites ahead of the March 17 primary.

QUOTE:

“The most important thing is for people to ask themselves, ‘Should I go to that event? Is it important? Can it be postponed?’”

— Gov. Mike DeWine

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.