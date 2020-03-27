Ohio Department Of Health Warns COVID-19 Patients Showing New Symptoms

By: Debbie Campbell

COLUMBUS – Dr. Amy Acton, the Ohio Department of Health Director, warns that some patients who have contracted COVID-19 are showing new symptoms.

With new data coming in everyday from all around the world, Dr. Acton said in addition to the previous flu-like symptoms, some of the patients are now exhibiting GI upset, more fatigue, and sometimes not showing a fever.

The previous flu-like symptoms included but were not limited to – fever, tiredness, dry cough, with difficulty breathing in more severe cases.

“My best advice to everyone is if you don’t feel well in any way, stay home and make that call,” Dr. Acton said.

According to CNN, a small study from China was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology that stated that forms of GI upset – not previously considered to be a common coronavirus symptom – were the “chief complaint” in almost half of the COVID-19 cases studies. Symptoms ranged from loss of appetite to diarrhea and vomiting. The study involved 204 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Hubei Province, China.

