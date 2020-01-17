Ohio Family Pit Bull Kills Four-Month Old Child

By: Debbie Campbell

Dayton OH – A four-month-old infant is dead after being attacked by the family dog. The death is being ruled an accident but is still under investigation. Shortly after midnight on January 9, officers responded to a 911 call for an infant not breathing.

When the officers arrived, they found the child had been attacked by the family dog and bled to death from her injuries. According to the 911 call, a family member was watching the infant while her father was out. The father returned home to find the baby on the floor not breathing.

Dayton Police say the dog is a pit bull and has since been taken from the home and quarantined. According to the Dayton Daily News, “The animal in question has been quarantined and an investigation into the events leading up to this incident is currently being conducted by the Dayton Police Department,” Lt. Jason Hall said in an emailed statement.

Hall also said the incident remains under investigation by the Special Victim’s Unit. However, police did not indicate whether any charges were pending in the investigation.

