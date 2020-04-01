Ohio Governor Dewine Suggests Stay-At-Home Order To Extend Past April 6

Workers put labels on bottles of hand sanitizers made at Cleveland Whiskey, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Cleveland. Workers will be filling dozens of one gallon jugs and thousands of 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizers for the Cleveland Clinic to assist healthcare workers in the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

By Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine suggested it’s likely the stay-at-home order expiring April 6 will be extended, and he hinted that some state prisoners may be released on a case-by-case basis.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Tuesday:

___

CARE

The Republican governor ordered mandatory weekly online reporting of ventilator manufacturing, distribution, retail supplies and overall availability, in case the state needs to move supplies around quickly.

The Columbus mayor, the local homeless board and the YMCA plan to open a shelter to house homeless people who have COVID-19 but don’t require hospitalization.

___

CASES

Nearly 2,200 cases are confirmed, with 55 deaths as of Tuesday and nearly 600 people hospitalized, officials reported. That doesn’t reflect all cases in Ohio, because the state limits testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

___

ECONOMY

State utility regulators have extended programs to help people with cold weather-related utility bills. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director ordered water systems to reconnect anyone whose water was disconnected after Jan. 1.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said property and casualty insurance companies, which coverage damage to property and belongings, have been told they must provide a 60-day grace period before canceling policies for nonpayment.

The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, a coalition of manufacturers and hospitals, is urging companies to produce personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields.

Attorney General Dave Yost urged Ohioans to be careful of scams as federal stimulus payments begin to arrive, such as groups promising faster payment for a fee.

___

PRISONS

DeWine signaled that some state prisoners could be released soon on a case-by-case basis based on their age and medical condition. No sex offenders or serious offenders would be included, he said.

The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed two inmates at a federal prison in Elkton in eastern Ohio have tested positive. The Columbiana County Health Department is working with the prison, according to The Review.

___

EDUCATION

Miami University will have a “virtual recognition” of graduates on May 16 and in-person recognition of 2020 graduates Sept. 11-13.

___

ABORTION ACCESS

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is considering an appeal or issuing a newer, narrower order regarding elective surgeries and abortions. A federal judge ruled late Monday that a state order banning elective surgeries is unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being carried out.

___

ELECTION

The state is expected to respond to a Monday lawsuit by voting rights groups suing to extend Ohio primary election voting past the new April 28 date set last week.

___

THE NEW NORMAL

DeWine indicated Ohio officials will likely soon extend the stay-at-home order issued on March 22 that runs out April 6.

“We cannot let this monster up. We have to keep battling it. We can’t walk away or it’s going to rear up and it’s just going to kill more Ohioans,” the governor said. “So we’re not to the point where we can let up.”

In Lorain, a man shot in the leg on Sunday was charged by police with violating the stay-at-home order after he couldn’t give a good reason for being outside, according to The Morning Journal.

___

Associated Press writers Dan Sewell in Cincinnati, Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Mark Gillispie in Cleveland and John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.