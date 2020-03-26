Ohio Governor Warns COVID-19 Cases In Ohio Probably Won’t Peak Until Early May

By: Debbie Campbell

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted on Wednesday that although he would like to get back to business as usual, he believes that the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio may not happen until early May.

“We hope everyone is back in business shortly, but we don’t think this will peak until May 1. The only way we slow it down is with physical/social distancing,”

On Monday, Governor DeWine issued a stay-at-home order that will remain in effect for all of Ohio until April 6. This order permits only essential businesses to remain open. The hopes of this order are that people will shelter in place and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s timeline strongly contradicts President Trump, who is projecting the country can get back to normal by Easter, April 12. President Trump would like to get businesses and institutions reopened to prevent further economic damage. If orders are lifted before the peak has occurred this could do more harm than good. Public health officials are warning against making any decisions before the infection curve is flattened.

On Tuesday, Governor DeWine tweeted, “When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back. We have to #FlattenTheCurve so that when the wave comes, it’s not as big as it would have been, and we are prepared for it.”

In a virtual briefing Wednesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden also warned against such a move, “Look, we all want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, but we have a lot to do to make that possible. We have to do it in a smart way — not on some arbitrary or symbolic timeline.”

Other governors are questioning President Trump’s timeline of ending social distancing measures by Easter.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson told reporters, “I hope the president’s right, let me just say that, but the reality of it is, we’re planning this much longer than two weeks here in the state of Missouri. And I think that’s how you do — to make a good plan — how you’re going deal with the crisis.”

While New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said “Whatever messages that are coming out of Washington, we are going to make sure we take care of the needs of New Hampshire first. What we aren’t going to do is overly accelerate or loosen regulations just for the sake of the economy and at the risk of public health.”

Debbie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com