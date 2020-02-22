Ohio Inmate Falls Through Ceiling In Escape Attempt

Posted By: Newspaper Staff
February 22, 2020
This image provided by the Montgomery County Jail, shows Jessica Boomershine. Authorities say the 42-year-old Boomershine, who was in the Montgomery County jail in Dayton, Ohio on charges of kidnapping and robbing an 85-year-old Dayton-area man last month, was caught on jail security video allegedly climbing up a holding room wall, disappearing from sight and dropping into a trash can a few seconds later. She has been charged with escape and vandalism. Her attorney declined to comment. (Montgomery County Jail via AP)
