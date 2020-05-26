Ohio Memorial Day 2020 (In Pictures)

Members of Guardians USA Vets and the American Legion Riders participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ashtabula War Memorial in Ashtabula, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Andy Chiodo, chaplain of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Members of Guardians USA Vets and the American Legion Riders participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ashtabula War Memorial in Ashtabula, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Al Runyan, front, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lulu Falls Cemetery in Kingsville Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Kim Chiodo, foreground, of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, and other legion members prepare to place wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Larry Latva, commander of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Charles Carroll, 10, left, and Isaac Helfer, 8, prepares for a flag raising ceremony during a Memorial Day service at a cemetery in Sheffield Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
William Runyan, right, and fellow members of the North Kingsville American Legion prepare to raise the flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lulu Falls Cemetery in Kingsville Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
