Ohio Memorial Day 2020 (In Pictures)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 26, 2020

Members of Guardians USA Vets and the American Legion Riders participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ashtabula War Memorial in Ashtabula, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Andy Chiodo, chaplain of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Members of Guardians USA Vets and the American Legion Riders participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ashtabula War Memorial in Ashtabula, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Al Runyan, front, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lulu Falls Cemetery in Kingsville Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Kim Chiodo, foreground, of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, and other legion members prepare to place wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Larry Latva, commander of Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151, gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Conneaut War Memorial in Conneaut, Ohio, Monday May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Charles Carroll, 10, left, and Isaac Helfer, 8, prepares for a flag raising ceremony during a Memorial Day service at a cemetery in Sheffield Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

William Runyan, right, and fellow members of the North Kingsville American Legion prepare to raise the flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lulu Falls Cemetery in Kingsville Township, Ohio, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

 

Be the first to comment on "Ohio Memorial Day 2020 (In Pictures)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*