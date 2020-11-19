Ohio/Michigan/Indiana (OMI) Council Of Government Hear Update From USGS

By: Rebecca Miller

OMI November 18, 2020 meeting opened at 10 a.m. via a Zoom Link with Williams County, Ohio Commissioner and OMI President, Brian Davis leading the meeting. Robin Kemp of Williams County did the Roll Call. Present were Brian Davis, Williams County; Mark Wiley, Hillsdale County; Mike Hard; Bud Norman, Branch County; Lynne Liechty, Steuben County; Ryan Mack, Defiance County; as well as Rob Darner, Alex Riddle and Neal Mathe from USGS (United States Geological Survey).

Following the approval of minutes for the last meeting, Davis led the group in the Election of Officials for 2021. The 2020 officers were President Brian Davis of Williams County, Vice President Mark Wiley of Hillsdale County and Secretary Ronald Smith of Steuben County.

The Treasurer position was open and under Article 5, Section 1, this years officers will serve from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. A motion was made and approved to appoint Mark Wiley as President and Brian Davis as Vice President. Ryan Mack was appointed Secretary and Lynne Liechty as Treasurer

The next item of business was an update by USGS concerning the test wells and data collected to date. Alex Riddle gave an overview with a PowerPoint presentation. After the presentation was completed, an opportunity was open for questions. Riddle explained that their purpose is to look for depth in the land to identify how deep the bedrock is and determine how much water is available and what possibilities there are with the Michindoh Aquifer.

It was also explained that the benefit to the commissioners is that the data “can be used for many things, to provide to citizens for a number of reasons. It provides a host of information. One of the things we are looking at is long term data so we have a better idea of the health of our Aquifer.”

In New Business, Mark Wiley advised that he and Brian Davis had put together a grant application that was submitted to the State of Michigan requesting $500,000 to be used for testing in the Michigan counties. The application was received but there has been no decision to date on whether the grant will be awarded.

They agreed that when it is possible to meet in person again, they will continue to meet in Williams County as it is central for all of them. With no further business the meeting adjourned.

