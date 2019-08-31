Ohio Newspaper Publishes Final Edition After 150 Years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The Vindicator in Youngstown has published its final edition, ending an era that began with the paper’s founding 150 years ago.

Vindicator owner and general manager Mark Brown announced July 5 that The Vindicator would cease publication because of financial struggles. The news came just days after the paper celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The paper’s Saturday edition was the last under current ownership. The Tribune Chronicle in Warren said earlier this month it was buying the Vindy.com website and will publish a Mahoning County edition under The Vindicator masthead starting Sept. 1

The Tribune Chronicle’s two county editions are expected to reach more than 50,000 households. The Tribune Chronicle hired some Vindicator employees but many have lost their jobs.

