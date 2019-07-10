Ohio Patrol: 12 People Killed In 12 Traffic Crashes Over Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says 12 people were killed in 12 traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

A patrol release says impairment was determined to be a factor in at least three of those crashes.

The patrol had warned last week that it would be cracking down on motorists who were drinking and driving during the reporting period that began July 3 and ended Sunday.

Troopers made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges from over that period and responded to 809 crashes.

A total of four crashes killed eight people during last year’s shorter Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 through July 4. Those crashes included one related to driving under the influence that killed three people.

