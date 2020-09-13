Ohio Police: Boy Dies After Running Onto I-90, Being Hit By Car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 12-year-old boy who ran onto an interstate in Cleveland was struck by a car and later died at a hospital.

Police said officers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 2:30 p.m. Friday after the accident. First responders rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said their preliminary information indicates that the boy was at a group home when he ran off for unknown reasons and ran up a freeway ramp onto the interstate. The case remains under investigation.