Ohio Politicians Weigh-In On Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe vs. Wade

A number of Ohio politicians have released statements regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision:

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH):

“Today’s ruling is consistent with my view that policy questions regarding abortion should be decided by the elected representatives of the people, not the Supreme Court. Through its ruling today, the Court made this clear.”

“The states already play a significant role in abortion policy, but have been constrained by various Supreme Court rulings. Now the issue of abortion will be decided by the states and the elected representatives closest to the people.

“While abortion is a very sensitive and emotional issue with strong feelings on both sides, I think most Americans agree that human life is precious and should be protected wherever possible.”

“To that end, we should do more to work together in a bipartisan manner to promote adoption, reduce the number of abortions, and provide support for pregnant women in difficult circumstances.”

Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5):

“Today, we celebrate life and all of those who are committed to protecting and defending the most innocent among us – the unborn,” said Latta.

“The Supreme Court’s decision overturns the wrongly-decided Roe v. Wade case, which has led to the loss of tens of millions of lives.”

“This decision rightly returns the power to protect the unborn to the states and to the voice of the people. It’s a momentous day for innocent life and one that should be celebrated.”

“It’s never been more important to stand up for life and be a voice for the voiceless.”

Background

Congressman Latta is unequivocally pro-life and has been a strong advocate for pro-life legislation. In the 117th Congress, he has introduced two pieces of pro-life legislation: H.R. 4399, the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act, and H.R. 671, the Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act.

Along with his own legislation, Latta has cosponsored many pro-life bills throughout his tenure in Congress.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

“This decision returns abortion policy to the place it has always belonged: to the elected policy branches of government. Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited perpetual litigation.

“We will continue to debate this issue. But passion is not a license to violence. I call again on my federal colleague, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and my fellow states’ attorneys general to publicly commit to holding violent protesters accountable under the law, no matter which side they are on.”

Video of AG Yost’s remarks are available on the AG’s Youtube page.

Lt. Governor Husted:

“As we transition as a nation from Roe to Dobbs, we all need to do our best to understand and respect the heartfelt, genuine differences of opinions among our families, friends, neighbors and communities.”

“Being an adoptee who started life in a foster home, my own experience helped shape my views on this issue. I’m here today because my birth mother chose life and put me up for adoption, which I know could not have been an easy decision for her.”

“My prayer for all of us is this collective experience will build a more compassionate nation that values life.”