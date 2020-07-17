Ohio Secretary Of State LaRose Announces Record New Business Filings For June

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today announced 16,047 new businesses filed in June — the most new filings in one month ever. The number of new businesses created in June is a substantial 61% increase over June 2019 and a 24% increase over last month.

“Ohio just set a state record for new business creation. Why? Because when faced with challenging economic times, Ohio entrepreneurs rise to the occasion by living up to our state’s proud tradition of innovation and grit,” said LaRose.

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov(opens in a new window).

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Quick Facts:

16,047 new businesses were created in Ohio in June 2020 – a new state record.

New business filings in June were 24% higher than May and 61% higher than in June 2019.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources(opens in a new window)to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

— PRESS RELEASE