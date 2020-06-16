Ohio Sisters Killed When Bricks Fall On Hammock At Their Home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two sisters were killed when they were trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks at their family’s home, authorities said.
Emergency responders found Scout Scaravilli, 14, and her sister, Chasey, 12, trapped under a pile of bricks when they responded to their Cleveland Heights home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The girls were soon freed from the hammock and were taken to a hospital, but they were pronounced dead there a short time later.
The hammock was tied to a tree and the pillar, authorities said, but it’s still not clear what caused the pillar to collapse.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
