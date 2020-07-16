Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Injury Crash In Fulton County

Dover Twp. – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle minor injury crash which occurred at approximately 1:00 P.M. on Interstate 80 eastbound, Milepost 30.3, west of Wauseon, Ohio.

Edward White, age 39, from Toledo, Ohio was driving a 1999 Mack dump truck, when he stated that he noticed that the bed of the dump truck was raising while he was traveling eastbound. The top of the bed then struck the overpass for County Road 19 and it detached from the vehicle.

The rest of the vehicle continued on, drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign post, a ditch and fence. Mr. White was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene by emergency medical personnel. There was extensive damage to the County Road 19 overpass that has subsequently been closed and will be assessed for repairs by the Fulton County Highway Department.

Mr. White was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle. The Swanton Post was assisted on scene by the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, Fulton County EMS, Wauseon Fire Department and Hutch’s Towing.