Ohio State Patrol Investigating A Two Vehicle Injury Crash Near Lyons

Royalton Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is currently investigating a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash that occurred Friday evening at approximately 5:58 P.M. on US 20 and County Road 10-3 in Fulton County.

A 2008 Pontiac G6 operated by Jazalynn Ackerman, age 19, of Holgate, was westbound on US 20. A 2016 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Randy Hardee Jr., age 32, of Fayette, was eastbound on US 20 when Ackerman failed to yield as it was making a left turn onto County Road 10-3. After impact both occupants from the motorcycle were ejected, and came to rest in the roadway.

Mr. Hardee and his passenger Taylor Bentley, age 27, of Fayette, suffered serious injuries and were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by medical helicopter. Ms. Bentley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, helmet use for Mr. Hardee is unknown at this time.

Ms. Ackerman suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Fulton County Hospital. Ms. Ackerman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol / drug use is not suspected in the crash.

