OHSAA Announces Updates For Upcoming State Tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has finalized details for several upcoming state tournaments, including cross country, volleyball and soccer. In addition, updates are included for football regional final and state semifinal sites, along with divisional breakdowns for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons.

SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES TO BE HOSTED AT MAPFRE STADIUM

In partnership with the Columbus Crew SC, the OHSAA girls and boys soccer state championship games will once again be hosted at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. The girls finals will be Friday, November 13, followed by the boys finals on Saturday, November 14. The OHSAA applauds the Crew SC for working with the OHSAA to make it possible for the finals to remain at MAPFRE Stadium, where they have been since 1999.

“We would like to thank the Crew SC for being such a great partner during these uncertain times,” said Kathleen Coughlin, OHSAA Director of Sport Management and soccer administrator. “Due to the attendance restrictions this year, we didn’t know if it would be possible to have our finals in such an outstanding venue, but the Crew SC made it happen and we couldn’t be happier to once again crown our soccer state champions at MAPFRE Stadium.”

The stadium will be cleared and cleaned after each game. Statewide soccer tournament brackets and more information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT TO BE HOSTED BY VANDALIA-BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL NOV. 13-15

The upcoming volleyball state tournament will take a hiatus from the Nutter Center at Wright State University and be hosted by Vandalia Butler High School. In addition, the event will move to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday format (November 13-15). School will not be in session at Butler High School that Friday.

“We are very thankful that Butler High School stepped forward to host our volleyball state tournament,” said Emily Gates, OHSAA Director of Sport Management and the volleyball administrator. “We look forward to our return to Wright State University in the future, but with the small number of fans who can attend this year, we needed to find a smaller venue that was still an exceptional site. We found that at Butler High School and are very excited to work together on this great state tournament.”

The facility will be cleared and cleaned after each match, so the state tournament schedule will be adjusted to the following:

Friday, November 13: Division II semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division I semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM

Saturday, November 14: Division IV semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division III semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM

Sunday, November 15: Division II final at 9 AM; Division I final at 12:30 PM; Division IV final at 4 PM; Division III final at 7:30 PM

Statewide volleyball tournament brackets and more information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL AND STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The OHSAA will now conduct all regional and state cross country races on Saturdays (Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively). The schedule for the regional and state tournaments is as follows:

Division III Boys: 9 AM

Division III Girls: 10 AM

Division II Boys: Noon

Division II Girls: 1 PM

Division I Boys: 3 PM

Division I Girls: 4 PM

Regional and state tournament information is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/Cross-Country-2020/2020-Cross-Country-Tournament-Coverage

UPDATE ON FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SITES

On October 22, the OHSAA informed schools that the better-seeded team would determine the site for the regional finals, which can be at the better-seeded team’s home stadium or another site of their choosing. The Division I regional finals are this Friday, Oct. 30, while the regional finals for Divisions II through VII are November 6-7.

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the Division I state semifinal games. Next week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals in Divisions II through VII. The OHSAA will select neutral sites for the state semifinal games and the state championship games. Sites will be announced as soon as possible. Of note, many traditional host sites are not available to serve as neutral sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL DIVISIONAL BREAKDOWNS POSTED FOR 2021 SEASONS

The divisional breakdowns for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons have been posted at OHSAA.org. Of note, competitive balance data was not used for the breakdowns due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

2021 Softball: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021

2021 Baseball: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021

LIVE VIDEO COVERAGE REMINDERS

Spectrum News 1 is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will select several football playoff games each weekend to televise and stream live. Only Spectrum can provide live television coverage of OHSAA football playoff games. All other television broadcasts can start at 10:00 p.m. the same day as the game. Live video streaming will be permitted for games not selected by Spectrum at rates set by the OHSAA at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/Media/TournamentBroadcastRates.pdf

New this year, schools and media are permitted to provide live video coverage of postseason tournament contests in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country – and football if Spectrum is not covering the game – if the host site can accommodate the request. Broadcast fees apply except for webcasts by school-owned websites or school-controlled webpages.

The OHSAA encourages media coverage of all games and working media members are not counted toward the capacity limits for spectators. For press box access during playoff games, host sites should follow the OHSAA priority seating instructions posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf

Approval and placement of media members will be determined by the host school Athletic Director depending on the layout of the facility, including how many people are permitted in the press box. In small press boxes, due to social distancing regulations, there may not be space available for media. At field level, media members must be outside the team box, which has been expanded this season to span from the 10-yard line to the opposite 10-yard line. Media must also stay at least two yards back from the in-play field boundary. In all sports, media must wear a facial covering at all times. As always, media should contact the host school’s Athletic Director well in advance of game day to request permission to attend and, if approved, discuss their placement and access during the game. Media are not permitted in the locker room.

For state tournaments, media shall apply for credentials through the OHSAA at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

FOOTBALL SCHOOLS TO SUBMIT INFORMATION TO ROYAL PUBLISHING

All playoff schools are to submit a roster and team picture to Royal Publishing per instructions sent by the OHSAA. Additional items are to be sent to the OHSAA.

OHSAA COVID-19 GUIDANCE CENTER

All sports in Ohio – at all levels – are under the direction of the latest Ohio Department of Health order, with the most recent Order signed September 25 by Governor DeWine. Guidance from the ODH and OHSAA are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Home/OHSAA-COVID-19-Correspondence