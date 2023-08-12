One Person Dead, One Injured In Wauseon; Police Searching For Person Of Interest

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

(PRESS RELEASE) This morning at 8:01 a.m., the Wauseon Police Department received a call of an injured person lying on the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of E. Park St.

When arriving, officers found a deceased male along with an injured female. The female was transported by Wauseon Rescue to the Fulton County Health Center where she was treated for her injuries.

An investigation is underway and the assistance of the Ohio BCI&I has been requested.

Police are currently searching for a person of interest in the investigation, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes.

He is possibly driving a black Honda Accord with front gold rims with Ohio registration JAD7450. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauseon Police Department 419-335-3821.