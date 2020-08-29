Operation Safety Net Recovers 25 Northern Ohio Missing Children

The U.S. Marshals Service-led task force called Operation Safety Net, has announced the recovery of 25 missing and endangered children from the northeast Ohio area. The Marshals say that the children were found all over Ohio, and even around the country.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been working with law enforcement partners around the state over the past 20 days to locate and recover missing 13-18 year old children.

Law enforcement officials said in a press release that one-fourth of the children recovered were victims of human trafficking and forced sex work. Missing children have been recovered from Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, and Willoughby.

The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these missing kids may be found can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send an online web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.