Oregon Man Arrested For Starting Brush Fire, Starts Six More After Release

A suspect arrested Sunday evening for starting a brush fire was arrested again after he started 6 more small fires.

On Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:37a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched with Portland Fire and Rescue to a report of multiple fires burning along the west side of the I-205 freeway.

Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished three of them while passing community members put out the other three. All were caught early.

No one was injured and no structures were burnt. Officers located Domingo Lopez, Junior walking along the shoulder and arrested him. They seized a lighter as evidence.

Lopez was transported to a hospital on a Police Officer Hold for a mental health evaluation. He was issued citations for 6 additional counts of Reckless Burning.