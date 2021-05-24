(Paid Content) Division II Softball District Final: Wauseon Storms Back In Final Inning To Defeat Oak Harbor 13-9

DISTRICT CHAMPS … Wauseon rallied with seven runs in their last at bat to knock off top seeded Oak Harbor 13-9.

By: Nate Calvin

GENOA-Down to their last three outs of the season and trailing 9-6, the Wauseon Indians would not be denied as they put together a seven-run rally to take the lead and eventually a 13-9 win.

The Wauseon offense came out on fire with a two-run shot by Jettie Burget in the first inning and then Payton Albright dropped a three-run bomb to left to give the Indians a 5-1 lead.

The top seeded Rockets slowly chipped away at the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second before Wauseon would get one back in the fourth to push the lead to 6-3.

The bottom of the fifth saw Oak Harbor seemingly take control as they would bring ten batters to the plate in the inning and put six runs on the board to go in front 9-6.

That remained the score until the seventh as Jayli Vasquez singled and Olivia Gigax reached on error to bring the tying run to the plate.

Kiara Stutzman then had a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners before Albright laced a double to left to score two runs and make it a 9-8 game.

Oak Harbor pitcher Reagan Schultz was able to get the next hitter to pop out leaving the tying run at second with two outs.

Wauseon pitcher Macee Schang started the hit parade for Wauseon with a single to score Albright from second and tie the game 9-9. Wauseon would then get a walk by Burget, Chelsie Raabe doubled, Alexis Haury singled, and Vasquez doubled as Wauseon led 13-9 after the dust settled.

Oak Harbor would get a couple runners on board in their half of the seventh before Schang would get a fly out to right field to end it.

Wauseon collected 16 hits on the afternoon led by Haury and Albright with three each and Albright totaled five RBIs on the day.

Wauseon (19-8), who will be making their first regional appearance since 2007, will now take on the LaGrange Keystone (29-1) in the regional semifinals on Wednesday evening in Tiffin.

SCORE BY INNINGS R H E

Wauseon 230 100 7 13 16 2

Oak Harbor 120 060 0 9 10 3

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com