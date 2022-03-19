(Paid Content) EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Receives Musical Performance From Students

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Edgerton School Board held their meeting on Monday, March 14th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first moved to approve the agenda including any revisions before then moving to approve the minutes from the previous meeting that took place on February 14th.

Next, in honor of Music In Our Schools Month, the EHS Music Department presented student performances led by Taylor Nickeson.

9th grader Grace Herman performed a flute solo of the song Menuet in G by J.S. Bach. A clarinet trio of Musette by J.S. Bach was also performed by Kenyon Burke, Olivia Kellogg and Emily Stuck.

The Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting that took place on February 24th was then discussed before then moving on to hear a report from the treasurer.

A general fund revenue and expenses comparison to the previous year was looked at as well as a future forecast. A food service analysis then followed before a discussion regarding the expenditure of $9,774.00 from the Spanish Trip Fund which will help to offset the cost of the students’ non-refundable deposits due to the cancellation of the trip.

The presented financial reports, bills for payment, appropriation and estimated resource modifications for the month of February were then approved. Board members then heard recommendations from the Superintendent with the following recommendations being approved.

Commendations for FFA members Elisa Bowen, Ava Herman, Giselle Romero, Casey Everetts, Ava Herman, Giselle Romero, and the 2022 State and Regional art winners.

Approved the 2021-2022 interagency agreement among Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission. Approved college credit plus agreements with Owens Community College, University of Toledo, Northwest State Community College, and Lourdes College for the 2022-2023 school year.

Numerous personnel recommendations were also approved before moving on to hear a report from the Superintendent.

The current student enrollment was discussed along with the first reading of NEOLA policies volume 40, #2.

The musical production of The Wizard of Oz will be taking place on April 7th through the 10th with everyone invited to come and watch.

A discussion then took place regarding the Elementary Track and Field Curriculum Unit Equipment Grant in the amount of $339.00 and the HS Gym Scorer’s Table with Power Ad Company at an amount of $25,300.

2022-2023 vacancies were posted with those currently being for the 5th grade, kindergarten, and the assistant technology/testing positions.

Building administrators then gave a report for each building before discussing executive session and adjourning for the evening.

INFORMATION PROVIDED