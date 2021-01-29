(Paid Content) Friday, January 29th Winter Sports Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Edon 68 Hilltop 34
Pettisville 49 Fayette 42
Archbold 47 Delta 27
Liberty Center 48 Swanton 41
Bryan 48 Patrick Henry 35
Wauseon 40 Evergreen 34
Ayersville 50 Edgerton 39
BOYS BOWLING
Bryan 2517 Swanton 1977
Delta 2155 Wauseon 2040
Patrick Henry 2417 Evergr...
