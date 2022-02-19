(Paid Content) FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Continued Support Offered To Fulton County’s Humane Society

Facebook

HUMANE SOCIETY… Jon Schamp from the Fulton County Humane Society provides Commissioners with an update regarding the status of the organization. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held the first meeting of the week on Tuesday, February 15th. The meeting was called to order at 9:02 a.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the previous meeting that took place on February 10th were then approved as well as the current agenda and approval of the bills.

Commissioners also moved to approve the following agenda items. An increase and transfer of appropriations for various departments.

Approved the legality and authorization of an ad for the bridge 2A.4 replacement project on behalf of the Fulton County Engineer.

Approved Draw #2 for the FY21 CDBG Grant B-F-21-1AX-1. Approved another Draw #2 for the FY20 CDBG Grant B-D-20-1AX-4. Approved submitted purchase orders and travel requests.

Commissioners then heard a presentation given by Tess Bilbrey who is an account Executive with ABM Industries.

The presentation was given to discuss the possibility of an infrastructure renewal program. ABM Industries works with organizations to lower their overall costs associated with utilities, assets and infrastructure pieces.

Focus is also given to looking for alternative resources and grants. Commissioners informed Bilbrey that the county was already approached by another company who they then hired. Work was already completed for these issues which helped the county save money.

Due to having already gone through this service recently, the county would not need to employ their services at this time. Bilbrey then thanked the Commissioners for their time before the meeting went into recess at 9:15 a.m.

The meeting resumed at 9:40 a.m. with members from the Fulton County Humane Society present to provide updates to the Commissioners.

Jon Schamp started off by thanking the Commissioners for the previous support that had been given to the society.

Mr. Schamp then gave an update using pictures and videos that had been previously provided as reference. He informed Commissioners that there is work needing to be done to get the building where it needs to be for the animals.

Water and sewer need to be brought over to the west side of the building where the dogs are located. This will allow for a waste drainage system to be added into the floor for easier cleaning.

Dogs are also exiting the building for outside time through the back.

They are only going out one at a time right now due to current constraints. A goal for the future is to have an individual run for each kennel.

Other issues discussed were the need to change the roof within the next ten years, the need for laundry facilities and the possibility of a new HVAC system.

Discussion also took place regarding the organization’s financial situation shown by the financial documents given to Commissioners.

The possibility of the Humane Society selling dog licenses in the future was also put forward.

Commissioner Jon Rupp then made a motion for the Commissioners to continue their support and make a donation in the amount of $18,000 as done previously. The motion was approved before then adjourning at 10:04 a.m.

The Commissioner held a second meeting on Thursday, February 18th at 9:00 a.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Minutes from the previous meeting were then approved as well as the current agenda as presented.

A review then took place for the January 2022 investment report and the Dog Warden report for the period ending February 12th, 2022. The following agenda items were then approved in new business.

An increase and transfer of appropriations for various departments. The appointment of members to the LEPC. The approval to enter into contract 2022-23 with Federal Field Services for 2022 outdoor warning siren maintenance.

Entered into business associate agreement 2022-24 with First Insurance Group for consulting services. Entered into contract 2022-25 with the Fulton County Agricultural Society for the hog barn facility.

Approved oversight agreement 2022-26 with the Fulton County Common Pleas Court on behalf of the JFS. Approved oversight agreement 2022-27 with Lutheran Homes Society on behalf of the Fulton County JFS.

Authorized a request for a proposals/qualifications statements for the PY2022 CDBG program. Approved the oversight of contract 2022-28 with Sivic Solutions Group, LLC. for professional services on behalf of the JFS.

Approved purchase orders and travel requests as presented. Teri Johnson from Accumed Group then provided Commissioners with an update concerning the charges and collections for EMS runs in the county.

Commissioners then entered into executive session to discuss compensation of an employee before then moving to adjourn upon their return.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com