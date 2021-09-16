(Paid Content) Pioneer Village Council Discusses Lake Pioneer

EXPLAINING THE BLUEPRINT … Mayor Kidston explains the blueprint regarding Lake Pioneer that was presented to council.

By: Lacie Fisher

The Monday meeting of the Pioneer Village Council started with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call. All members were present.

The meeting started out approving minutes from previous meetings, financial statement, payment of bills, and the payment of the Pioneer Hometown Hardware invoice for $897.90.

Chief Livengood and Chief Fackler read the police and fire reports. The police report talked about increased safety at the school, getting bicycles for the officers, and hometown soldiers coming back home. The police and fire departments are also waiting for new radios to come in.

The council approved trading in backhoes that the Village currently has for new ones from Murphy Tractor and Equipment. This trade gets done about every two years through the state. The balance that will be due after the trade-in will be $28,974.63.

Also approved was the purchase of a street sweeper from Jack Doheny Company. The cost for the sweeper will be $305,015.90. Money for this will come out of the general, water, and sewer funds from the Village.

The council agreed that Trick-or-Treating will be held Saturday, October 30th, from 5:30–7:00 pm. After that, at the Fire Hall will be the costume judging.

Mayor Kidston also talked about the lake in this meeting. A blueprint was handed out for the fix they have come up with. The system that was put in is doing what it was intended to do: remove the storm water from all the streets that constantly flooded.

Because the groundwater is only about 2 inches under the ground, they wanted to keep the water away from the base of the road so that no cracking happened. And that is working too.

There is the perception that through this process, the lake level has been lowered. From rainfall to a dry summer, there are so many variables to tell if it is caused by the system that was put in.

The ground that is under the large stormwater pipe has created a channel that takes that water to the creek. It isn’t making it to Lake Pioneer.

The theory was a wall needed put in to keep the water from moving through the ground channel to the creek. The solution is a box that will be put in to collect the water and pump it back to the lake.

In this box, the 30 ft pipe will go through it, and lower pipes will be perforated, and they will be in the ground layer, and pumps in the box will collect the water and pump it back. The price is set not to exceed $18,000.

All ordinances and resolutions were passed including:

41-2021 An Ordinance amending appropriations for 2021 and declaring an emergency

124-2021: A resoluition authorizing the Village Administrator to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission /state Capital Improvement and local transportation improvement programs and to execute contracts as required.

42-2021: An ordinance authorizing the Village Administrator to enter into an agreement with Bell Engineering Limited, Inc. for design services and construction observation services fo the Kexon Drive extension project within the Village of Pioneer, and declaring an emergency.

43-2021: An ordinance authorizing the Village’s participation in the American Municipal Power, Inc (“AMP”) “on behalf of” financing program and the execution of a loan agreement and promissory note in the connection therewith; authorizing the Village’s participation of the Ohio Treasurer of State’s Ohio market access program and authorizing the preparation and filing of an application for that program and the execution and delivery of a standby note purchase agreement in connection therewith, and other necessary and appropriate documents, and declaring an emergency.

