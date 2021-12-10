(Paid Content) Stryker Families Welcome Santa & Mrs. Claus

SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS ARRIVE … Following an unexpected wait, the Claus couple was welcomed with cheers by the Stryker children on Monday, December 6, 2021. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Some of the parents and children arrived at the Stryker Library close to 4:30, on Monday, December 6, 2021, as Santa was scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m. on the Stryker Fire Truck.

Excitement mounted as the children saw the cookies and treats they would receive before and after their chat with Santa.

Around 5 o’clock some of them wandered out front to meet Santa when he arrived, standing near and playing around the front entrance facing the main street. That was where Santa climbed down from the fire truck in 2020, so they were ready!

After much anticipation and stretching of necks to see if he was coming yet, the children were rewarded with the siren and flashing lights coming south toward the library around 5:20.

The truck drove right past them and turned into the Library parking lot, allowing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to dismount next to the side door. Many of the children ran around the side to greet them while others ran in the library to start getting in line to talk with the merry couple.

Stryker Librarian Connie Aeschliman met them and led them through the room which was where Santa met with the children in the past.

This year, he got a seat of honor in front of the brand-new Fire Place in the main room! The remodel that took place at the library this year must have been done with this in mind, as it was perfect.

The couple met with the children, letting them tell what they want for Christmas, pose for pictures taken by their family members and receive a treat bag from Mrs. Claus.

Before they got to Santa, they sauntered through the library craft room which was set up with books and music. Heidi Paxton led the group in a Christmas sing-a-long to make the wait not feel so lengthy, and each child got to pick a book to take home with them.

Age appropriate books from chubby to chapter lined the tables and enticed the readers. All along the way, the families were able to visit with the loving staff of the Stryker Library and members of the Friends of the library. Cheerful greetings were exchanged at each step of the way.

After meeting with Santa, the children were directed to Librarian Kelly Chappius who gave them an ornament craft in a baggie to take home and have fun making.

Next they moved to the Cookie Table where Mary Jo Andres and Lisa Waidelich let them choose a delicious Christmas Cookie and a Hug or a Kiss attached to a little cut out Christmas Tree with a toothpick.

The last stop before going out the door was to get Hot Chocolate or Spiced Cider from Trudy Partee and Sue Goebel who wished them a Merry Christmas as they headed out into the crisp night.

Rebecca can be reached at Rebecca@thevillagereporter.com

ARMSTRONG BROTHERS … Mom definitely wanted a picture of her three sons with Santa, so Mrs. Claus gladly offered to hold the baby. Left to right, Weston, Axel and Cash all posed for Mom.