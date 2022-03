Facebook

POLAR BEAR FOOTBALL … On March 25th, Swanton senior Lathan Pawlowicz signed his letter of intent to play football and further his education at Ohio Northern University, a Division III school in Ada, Ohio. Shown with Lathan (center) on his signing day are Dale Pawlowicz (father), Erin Pawlowicz (mother), and Carson Pawlowicz (brother). (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)