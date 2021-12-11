(Paid Content) West Unity Village Council: Pay Rates Approved For Village Employees

WAGE DISCUSSION … Left to right, Village Administrator Josh Fritsch, Solicitor Katherine Rakes, Fiscal Officer Sarah Higdon and Mayor Don Leu discuss employee wages, as part of the village budget. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The December 9th West Unity Village Council meeting began with a call to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council members present were Dave Short, Shawn Blaisdell, Terri Lebowsky, Kevin Gray and Stephen Marvin. Nathan Massie was absent. First, council approved the minutes of the November 11 meeting, with one member abstaining.

Next, village resident Peggy Baldwin disputed a bill she had previously received of over $1,000. She said the high bill indicated that there was a water leak somewhere, though no one has been able to prove where the water went.

Since water is currently shut off on the property, Baldwin agreed to have a plumber come out and thoroughly check the house for leaks.

Baldwin still owes the money and village administrator Josh Fritsch stated that by law, he can only extend the $1,000 into four payments. However, after the plumber has come out, council agreed that Baldwin could make 10 payments of $100 each.

After Baldwin’s departure, a discussion with several council members and Mayor Don Leu, Fritsch said that he will write up a policy regarding water leaks. Next, council passed a resolution on the rates to pay employees.

Council then passed resolution 12-2021-22, regarding an updated contract of sewer and water rates with the Ohio Turnpike, involving the Indian Meadow and Tiffin River service plazas.

Next, council passed resolution 2021-7. regarding the rates for village employees. The chief of police will receive an annual rate of between $45,000 and $65,000, while the assistant chief of police will receive between $40,000 and $60,000.

The police department lieutenant will receive between $35,000 and $55,000, while the police sergeant will receive between $32,000 and $52,000.

In addition, a full time patrolman will receive between $30,000 and $50,000 and a part time police officer will receive $16.00 per hour.

The maintenance supervisor will receive between $20 and $30 per hour, the water/wastewater supervisor will receive between $22 and $32 per hour, village maintenance between $15 and $25 per hour and the village fiscal officer between $40,000 and $60,000 per year.

Also, the mayor will receive $4,000 per year and each village council member will receive $3,000 per year.

Of other employees, the village administrator will receive between $50,000 to $70,000, the deputy clerk will receive between $15 to $25 per hour, while the secretary of the planning commission and the secretary of the board of zoning appeals will both be paid at the same rate as the deputy clerk.

Also, part time employees will receive $10.50 per hour and part-time maintenance will receive $11 per hour.

In addition, there are allotments for uniforms and insurance programs, as well as paid holidays, personal leave and sick leave.

Next, it was reported by fiscal officer Sarah Higdon that there was a $1,270.785 total budget for capital projects, along with grants worth $609,510. Council voted to accept this budget.

Village Administrator Fritsch then gave a report. It was brought to his attention about a handicapped spot, but Fritsch said it is currently in the best possible spot. He also reminded everyone that the last day for leaf pickup is December 13.

Fritsch is also looking into the fact that each county receives $500,000 to demolish buildings. Currently, the village receives no money for demolishing property. He is investigating to see how much West Unity could get out of that.

Police Chief J.R. Jones reported that there was an incident at the post office recently. Also, there will be a safety meeting on January 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Leu reported that each village employee will receive a $50 gift certificate from the Chamber Of Commerce. Marvin welcomed a new village employee, deputy clerk Callie Britton.

Blaisdell, brand new to his council spot, thanked everyone for helping him in his new position. He also mentioned that the village lost a great figure, Willard Miller, who recently passed away.

The meeting was then voted on unanimously, for adjournment.

Dan be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com