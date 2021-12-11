(Paid Content) Winter Sports Roundup For December 10th, 2021

LEADING SCORER … Alli King unloads a triple in Friday night’s nonconference game at Evergreen. King led Pettisville with 11 points on the night. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evergreen 40 Pettisville 34

METAMORA – The Vikings defense held Pettisville to just six points in the second half as they rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to get the victory. Pettisville (1-6) used six three-pointers in the first half to take a 28-19 halftime lead.

Bekah Bowser paced Evergreen (4-2) with 17 points and Addison Ricker had 11. Alli King dialed up three triples on her way to 11 points.

JV SCORE: Evergreen, 48-23

Hilltop 37 Edon 30

EDON – Leanna Baker had 11 points and Libbie Baker added 10 to help Hilltop (3-5) snap a four-game losing streak with a 37-30 win. Edon’s (0-7) Emma Hickman led all scorers with 16 on the night.

North Central 46 Fayette 20

PIONEER – Maison Brown seven of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter to propel North Central over Fayette 46-20. Lauren Balser added 10 and Isabelle Burnett hit three triples to finish with nine points.

Gracee Bingman led the Fayette (0-5) scoring with two from beyond the arc for six points.

JV SCORE: North Central, 26-18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 58 Edgerton 34

WAUSEON – The Indians outscored Edgerton 19-7 in the second quarter to pull away for the 58-34 win. Landon Hines had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wauseon (2-1) while Jack Leatherman added 12. Corey Everetts topped the Edgerton (0-3) offense with 16, 12 of those coming in the first half.

JV SCORE: Wauseon 46-22

Archbold 60 Ayersville 46

ARCHBOLD – Archbold moved to 3-0 on the season by knocking off Ayersville 60-46. No stats were reported.

JV SCORE: Archbold 36-34

BOYS BOWLING

Tinora 2,188 Evergreen 1,851

DEFIANCE – Trevor Luellen had a 233 in game two of match play and Eric Lichtenwald posted a 213 as Tinora knocked off Evergreen 2,188-1,851. Derek Cobb paced Evergreen with games of 173 and 221 for a 394 series.

Swanton 2,159 Delta 2,061

SWANTON – Marty Mosher rolled a 412 (209, 203) series to top Swanton in their win over Delta. Seth Sweet was next for the Bulldogs as he fired games of 199 and 183. Kaden Hawkins led Delta with a 386 (188, 198) and Brody Waugh tacked on a 359 (160, 199).

GIRLS BOWLING

Evergreen 1,763 Tinora 1,735

DEFIANCE – Evergreen trailed by just one pin entering Baker play where they defeated the Rams 394-365 to pull out the win. Keigan Shuster fired a 330 (138, 192) to top Evergreen and Kennedy Coolman added a 298 (142, 156).