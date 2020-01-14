Pair Who Led Authorities On High Speed Chase Through Williams & Fulton County Indicted By Grand Jury

On January 13th, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

JOSHUA L. MEYER, age 26, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of Police Officer, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On or about January 5, 2020 he allegedly failed to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable knowledge to believe that it had been stolen. 20CR07.

JESSICA S. RIPKE, age 24, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On or about January 5, 2020, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable knowledge to believe that it had been stolen. 20CR06.

JEROD R. YEDICA, age 30, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about December 18, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CRO1.

AARON J. DEANDA, age 31, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about December 19, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR02.

INDIOLA M. HOWELL, age 31, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of Police Officer and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about January 3, 2020, she allegedly failed to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. She also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 20CR05.

TROY L. JOHNSON, age 54, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, three counts of Failure to Stop After an Accident, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about August 14, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle. He also allegedly failed to immediately stop his motor vehicle at the scene of an accident or collision and remain at the scene until he provided the police with his personal identifying information. Finally, Mr. Johnson allegedly impaired his motor vehicle’s availability in an official investigation. 20CRO3.

THOMAS J. HOLLINS, age 56, of Delta, OH was indicted on two counts of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about October 15, 2019 and November 29, 2019, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. 20CR08.

SHANNON L. HAAS, age 27, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Unauthorized Use of Computer, Cable, or Telecommunication Property. On or about December 17, 2019 and December 18, 2019, she allegedly unlawfully gained access to a computer network. 20CR09.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.