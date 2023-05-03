Pamela Brown (1956-2023)

WEST UNITY – Pamela D. Brown, age 67 of West Unity, passed away in her home early Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Adrian on March 15, 1956. Pam retired from North American Stamping Group in Bryan in August of 2022.

She enjoyed attending feather parties in the fall to play Bingo and spending time with her friends.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family, outdoors in the sun having family cookouts, and her two cat fur babies, Huck and Finn.She was a social member of the Bryan Amvets Post 54.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Bobbie (Philip) Bleikamp and Dawnella (Greg Walters) Booth; grandchildren, Gwyndolyn (Nicholas Bates), Hannah, and Baron Bleikamp, and Danae and Faith Booth; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Oliver Bates; siblings, LeRoy Edwards and Lauralee (Thomas) Fuller; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Dawnella Winzeler; step-mother, Peggy Winzeler; son, Michael Ducat; and siblings, Michael Winzeler and Cheryl Edwards.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Pastor Maryann Reimund will officiate.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Pam’s memory may be directed to Fulton County Humane Society.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pamela, please visit our floral store.