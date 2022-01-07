Patricia Lovejoy (1959-2022)

Facebook

Patricia Ann Lovejoy, 62, of Montpelier passed away early Thursday morning at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on October 8, 1959 in Bryan to Lyle and Vera (Pike) Lovejoy.

Patricia graduated from Montpelier High School in 1977 and attended North West State where she studied business. She married Thomas Matthews on June 22, 1979 and he preceded her in death in 1989.

She was a member of the former New Beginnings Church and was currently attending Montpelier First Church of the Nazarene. Patricia worked at the Williams County Health Department for 16 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and being a member of the Red Hat Society.

Patricia is survived by her daughters Annie Moon of Bryan and Evonne (Brian) Godrey of Montpelier; grandchildren Summer Moon, Thomas Henderson, Marie, Jimmie and Brandi Hager, Randy Vickery, Dyllon, Braydon and Trayson Godfrey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas, and siblings David Lovejoy and Mildred Harding.

A time to receive friends will take place from 12-3 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Montpelier First Church of the Nazarene. Those wishing to send flowers, the family requests that they be silk arrangements, as they are allergic.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.