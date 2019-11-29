Patterson’s Big Day Sends Buffalo Past Bowling Green 49-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sophomore Jaret Patterson rushed for a school-record 298 yards and a Mid-American Conference-record six touchdowns and Buffalo cruised to a 49-7 victory over Bowling Green on Friday.

Patterson set the single-season rushing record for the Bulls (7-5, 5-3 MAC) with 1,626 yards, passing Branden Oliver’s 1,535 yards set in 2013. Patterson also broke Buffalo’s single-game rushing record, topping Jordan Johnson’s 282-yard effort against Akron in 2016. Patterson raced 81 yards for a TD on his first carry and added scoring runs of 35, 30, 9, 1 and 1 yards. He had 272 yards on the ground with five TDs in the first half.

Kevin Marks added 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries, giving him 1,008 yards rushing on the season and marking the first time Buffalo has had two running backs top 1,000 yards in a single season.

Davon Jones rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-9, 2-6).

Buffalo had already qualified for its third straight bowl game and the fifth in school history.

Bowling Green leads the all-time series 11-6.

