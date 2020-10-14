Paulding Records First COVID Death

The Paulding County Health Department is reporting the death of a Paulding County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient who died,” said Bill Edwards of the health department. “We also extend our sympathies to the other residents battling this illness and the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

The case was originally reported to the Ohio Department of Health by the Paulding County Health Department when it was first identified. We will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect their privacy.

PCHD has been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since we first learned about it. We are reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of this disease.

It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

Wear a facial covering in public settings

Ohioans can also call the ODH COVID-19 hotline with any questions or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The call center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).