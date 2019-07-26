Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced In Fulton County On Forgery Charges

An Erie, Pennsylvania woman was sentenced on July 26, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Teana L. Thomas, 30, plead guilty to Forgery and Possessing Criminal Tools. On May 19, 2019, she possessed the device, instrument, or article to create counterfeit checks, as well as forged counterfeit checks.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Thomas to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, be assessed for dual diagnosis, and complete any recommended treatment, serve 69 days In CCNO, with credit for time already served, and forfeit all items seized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, including contraband.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Thomas spending 11 months in prison for Forgery, and 11 months in prison for Possessing Criminal Tools, to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 22 months in prison.

