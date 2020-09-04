Pennsylvania’s Boilermakers Local 154 Union Endorses President Trump

“As the United States continues to lead the world in oil and natural gas production it is imperative that we continue to battle over-regulations in the fossil fuel industries and fight for American energy production.”

“My members and their families are dependent on these industries and it is imperative that we continue to develop new opportunities and energy infrastructure in America. Boilermaker jobs specifically rely on coal-fired power generation and we strongly encourage the advancement of Carbon Capture technologies which can secure future jobs for our members.”

“It is with great honor that I write this letter to endorse your campaign as you run for re-election of the President of the United States. I am happy to support your administration as you have proven to be a true friend of the Boilermakers, and I wish you the best of luck in your campaign.”

– John J. Hughes, Business Manager for Boilermakers Local 154, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania